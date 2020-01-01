favorite JavaScript utilities

in single line of code! No more!

ARRAY

Check if all items in an array are equal#

Check if an object is an array#

Convert an array of strings to numbers#

Create an array of cumulative sum#

Create an array of numbers in the given range#

Empty an array#

Find the length of the longest string in an array#

Find the maximum item of an array#

Find the minimum item of an array#

Flatten an array#

Get a random item from an array#

Get the average of an array#

Get the sum of array of numbers#

Get the unique values of an array#

Merge two arrays#

DATE TIME

Calculate the number of difference days between two dates#

Check if a date is between two dates#

Check if a year is leap year#

Compare two dates#

Convert a date to yyyy mm dd format#

Extract year month day hour minute second and millisecond from a date#

Get the current timestamp in seconds#

Get the number of days in given month#

Sort an array of dates#

Validate a gregorian date#

DOM

Check if an element is a descendant of another#

Check if an element is focused#

Check if the touch events are supported#

Detect macos browser#

Get all siblings of an element#

Get the selected text#

Go back to the previous page#

Hide an element#

Insert an element after other one#

Insert an element before other one#

Insert given html after an element#

Insert given html before an element#

Redirect to another page#

Reload the current page#

Replace an element#

Scroll to top of the page#

Show an element#

Strip html from a given text#

Toggle an element#

MISC

Check if a value is a number#

Check if an object is empty#

Check if the code is running in node js#

Check if the code is running in the browser#

Convert hex to rgb#

Convert rgb color to hex#

Create an empty function#

Create an empty map that does not have properties#

Detect dark mode#

Easing functions#

Emulate a dice throw#

Encode a url#

Generate a random hex color#

Get the value of a param from an url#

Run promises in sequence#

Swap two variables#

NUMBER

Check if a given integer is a prime number#

Check if a number is a power of 2#

Compute the greatest common divisor between two numbers#

Convert a string to number#

Generate a random number in given range#

Prefix an integer with zeros#

STRING

Capitalize a string#

Check if a string contains whitespace#

Check if a string is lower case#

Check if a string is upper case#

Generate a random string from given characters#

Generate a random string with given length#

Get the file extension from a file name#

Get the file name from an url#

Make the first character of a string lowercase#

Remove spaces from a string#

Repeat a string#

Replace all line breaks with br elements#

Reverse a string#

Uppercase the first character of each word in a string#

