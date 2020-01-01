const areEqual = arr => arr.length > 0 && arr.every(item => item === arr[0]);
// areEqual([1, 2, 3, 4]) === false
// areEqual(['hello', 'hello', 'hello']) === true
const isArray = obj => Array.isArray(obj);
const toNumbers = arr => arr.map(Number);
// Or
const toNumbers = arr => arr.map(x => +x);
// toNumbers(['2', '3', '4']) returns [2, 3, 4]
const accumulate = arr => arr.map((sum => value => sum += value)(0));
// Or
const accumulate = arr => arr.reduce((a, b, i) => i === 0 ? [b] : [...a, b + a[i - 1]], []);
// Or
const accumulate = arr => arr.reduce((a, b, i) => i === 0 ? [b] : [...a, b + a[i - 1]], 0);
/*
accumulate([1, 2, 3, 4]) === [1, 3, 6, 10]
// 1 = 1
// 1 + 2 = 3
// 1 + 2 + 3 = 6
// 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 = 10
*/
const range = (min, max) => [...Array(max - min + 1).keys()].map(i => i + min);
// range(5, 10) === [5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]
const empty = arr => arr.length = 0;
// Or
arr = [];
const findLongest = words => Math.max(...(words.map(el => el.length)));
// findLongest(['always','look','on','the','bright','side','of','life']) === 6;
const max = arr => Math.max(...arr);
const min = arr => Math.min(...arr);
const flat = arr => arr.reduce((a, b) => Array.isArray(b) ? [...a, ...flat(b)] : [...a, b], []);
// Or
// See the browser compatibility at https://caniuse.com/#feat=array-flat
const flat = arr => arr.flat();
// flat(['cat', ['lion', 'tiger']]) returns ['cat', 'lion', 'tiger']
const randomItem = arr => arr[(Math.random() * arr.length) | 0];
const average = arr => arr.reduce((a, b) => a + b, 0) / arr.length;
const sum = arr => arr.reduce((a, b) => a + b, 0);
const unique = arr => [...new Set(arr)];
// Or
const unique = arr => arr.filter((el, i, array) => array.indexOf(el) === i);
// Merge but don't remove the duplications
const merge = (a, b) => a.concat(b);
// Or
const merge = (a, b) => [...a, ...b];
// Merge and remove the duplications
const merge = [...new Set(a.concat(b))];
// Or
const merge = [...new Set([...a, ...b])];
const diffDays = (date, otherDate) => Math.ceil(Math.abs(date - otherDate) / (1000 * 60 * 60 * 24));
// diffDays(new Date('2014-12-19'), new Date('2020-01-01')) === 1839
// `min`, `max` and `date` are `Date` instances
const isBetween = (date, min, max) => (date.getTime() >= min.getTime() && date.getTime() <= max.getTime());
const isLeapYear = year => (((year % 4 === 0) && (year % 100 !== 0)) || (year % 400 === 0));
// Or
// Get the number of days in February
const isLeapYear = year => new Date(year, 1, 29).getDate() === 29;
// `a` and `b` are `Date` instances
const compare = (a, b) => a.getTime() > b.getTime();
// compare(new Date('2020-03-30'), new Date('2020-01-01')) === true
// `date` is a `Date` object
const formatYmd = date => date.toISOString().slice(0, 10);
// formatYmd(new Date());
// `date` is a `Date` object
const extract = date => date.toISOString().split(/[^0-9]/).slice(0, -1);
// `extract` is an array of [year, month, day, hour, minute, second, millisecond]
const ts = () => Math.floor(new Date().getTime() / 1000);
// `month` is zero-based index
const daysInMonth = (month, year) => new Date(year, month, 0).getDate();
// `arr` is an array of `Date` items
const sortDescending = arr => arr.sort((a, b) => a.getTime() > b.getTime());
const sortAscending = arr => arr.sort((a, b) => a.getTime() < b.getTime());
// `m`: the month (zero-based index)
// `d`: the day
// `y`: the year
const isValidDate = (m, d, y) => 0 <= m && m <= 11 && 0 < y && y < 32768 && 0 < d && d <= (new Date(y, m, 0)).getDate();
const isDescendant = (child, parent) => parent.contains(child);
const hasFocus = ele => (ele === document.activeElement);
const touchSupported = () => ('ontouchstart' in window || window.DocumentTouch && document instanceof window.DocumentTouch);
const isMacBrowser = /Mac|iPod|iPhone|iPad/.test(navigator.platform);
const siblings = ele => [].slice.call(ele.parentNode.children).filter((child) => (child !== ele));
const getSelectedText = () => window.getSelection().toString();
history.back();
// Or
history.go(-1);
// Pick the method that is suitable for your use case
const hide = ele => ele.style.display = 'none';
// Or
const hide = ele => ele.style.visibility = 'hidden';
const insertAfter = (ele, anotherEle) => anotherEle.parentNode.insertBefore(ele, anotherEle.nextSibling);
// Or
const insertAfter = (ele, anotherEle) => anotherEle.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', ele);
const insertBefore = (ele, anotherEle) => anotherEle.parentNode.insertBefore(ele, anotherEle);
// Or
const insertBefore = (ele, anotherEle) => anotherEle.insertAdjacentElement('beforebegin', ele);
const insertHtmlAfter = (html, ele) => ele.insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', html);
const insertHtmlBefore = (html, ele) => ele.insertAdjacentHTML('beforebegin', html);
const goTo = url => location.href = url;
const reload = () => location.reload();
// Or
const reload = () => (location.href = location.href);
const replace = (ele, newEle) => ele.parentNode.replaceChild(newEle, ele);
const goToTop = () => window.scrollTo(0, 0);
const show = ele => ele.style.display = '';
const stripHtml = html => (new DOMParser().parseFromString(html, 'text/html')).body.textContent || '';
const toggle = ele => (ele.style.display = (ele.style.display === 'none') ? 'block' : 'none');
const isNumber = value => !isNaN(parseFloat(value)) && isFinite(value);
const isEmpty = obj => Object.keys(obj).length === 0 && obj.constructor === Object;
// Or
const isEmpty = obj => JSON.stringify(obj) === '{}';
const isNode = typeof process !== 'undefined' && process.versions != null && process.versions.node != null;
const isBrowser = typeof window === 'object' && typeof document === 'object';
const hexToRgb = hex => hex.replace(/^#?([a-f\d])([a-f\d])([a-f\d])$/i, (_, r, g, b) => `#${r}${r}${g}${g}${b}${b}`).substring(1).match(/.{2}/g).map(x => parseInt(x, 16))
// hexToRgb('#00ffff') === [0, 255, 255]
// hexToRgb('#0ff') === [0, 255, 255]
const rgbToHex = (red, green, blue) => `#${((1 << 24) + (red << 16) + (green << 8) + blue).toString(16).slice(1)}`;
// Or
const rgbToHex = (red, green, blue) => `#${[red, green, blue].map(v => v.toString(16).padStart(2, '0')).join('')}`;
// rgbToHex(0, 255, 255) === '#00ffff'
const noop = () => {};
// `map` doesn't have any properties
const map = Object.create(null);
// The following `map` has `__proto__` property
// const map = {};
const isDarkMode = window.matchMedia && window.matchMedia('(prefers-color-scheme: dark)').matches;
// Some easing functions
// See https://gist.github.com/gre/1650294 and https://easings.net
const linear = t => t;
const easeInQuad = t => t * t;
const easeOutQuad = t => t * (2-t);
const easeInOutQuad = t => t < .5 ? 2 * t * t : -1 + (4 - 2 * t) * t;
const easeInCubic = t => t * t * t;
const easeOutCubic = t => (--t) * t * t + 1;
const easeInOutCubic = t => t < .5 ? 4 * t * t * t : (t - 1) * (2 * t - 2) * (2 * t - 2) + 1;
const easeInQuart = t => t * t * t * t;
const easeOutQuart = t => 1 - (--t) * t * t * t;
const easeInOutQuart = t => t < .5 ? 8 * t * t * t * t : 1 - 8 * (--t) * t * t * t;
const easeInQuint = t => t * t * t * t * t;
const easeOutQuint = t => 1 + (--t) * t * t * t * t;
const easeInOutQuint = t => t < .5 ? 16 * t * t * t * t * t : 1 + 16 * (--t) * t * t * t * t;
const easeInSine = t => 1 + Math.sin(Math.PI / 2 * t - Math.PI / 2);
const easeOutSine = t => Math.sin(Math.PI / 2 * t);
const easeInOutSine = t => (1 + Math.sin(Math.PI * t - Math.PI / 2)) / 2;
const easeInElastic = t => (.04 - .04 / t) * Math.sin(25 * t) + 1;
const easeOutElastic = t => .04 * t / (--t) * Math.sin(25 * t);
const easeInOutElastic = t => (t -= .5) < 0 ? (.02 + .01 / t) * Math.sin(50 * t) : (.02 - .01 / t) * Math.sin(50 * t) + 1;
const throwdice = () => ~~(Math.random() * 6) + 1;
// throwdice() === 4
// throwdice() === 1
// throwdice() === 6
// `encodeURIComponent` doesn't encode -_.!~*'()
const encode = url => encodeURIComponent(url).replace(/!/g, '%21').replace(/~/g, '%7E').replace(/\*/g, '%2A').replace(/'/g, '%27').replace(/\(/g, '%28').replace(/\)/g, '%29').replace(/%20/g, '+');
const randomColor = () => `#${Math.floor(Math.random() * 0xffffff).toString(16).padStart(6, '0')}`;
const getParam = (url, param) => new URLSearchParams(new URL(url).search).get(param);
// getParam('http://domain.com?message=hello', 'message') === 'hello'
// `promises` is an array of `Promise`
const run = promises => promises.reduce((p, c) => p.then(rp => c.then(rc => [...rp, rc])), Promise.resolve([]));
/*
run(promises).then((results) => {
// results is an array of promise results in the same order
});
*/
[a, b] = [b, a];
const isPrime = num => (num > 1) && Array(Math.floor(Math.sqrt(num)) - 1).fill(0).map((_, i) => i + 2).every(i => num % i !== 0);
const isPowerOfTwo = number => (number & (number - 1)) === 0;
// isPowerOfTwo(256) === true
// isPowerOfTwo(129) === false
const gcd = (a, b) => b === 0 ? a : gcd(b, a % b);
// gcd(10, 15) === 5
const toNumber = str => +str;
// toNumber('42') === 42
const random = (min, max) => Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min + 1)) + min;
const prefixWithZeros = (number, length) => (number / Math.pow(10, length)).toFixed(length).substr(2);
// Or
const prefixWithZeros = (number, length) => `${Array(length).join('0')}${number}`.slice(-length);
// Or
const prefixWithZeros = (number, length) => String(number).padStart(length, '0');
// prefixWithZeros(42, 5) === '00042'
const capitalize = str => `${str.charAt(0).toUpperCase()}${str.slice(1)}`;
// capitalize('hello world') === 'Hello world'
const containsWhitespace = str => str => /\s/.test(str);
// containsWhitespace('hello world') === true
const isLowerCase = str => str === str.toLowerCase();
const isUpperCase = str => str === str.toUpperCase();
const generateString = (length, chars) => Array(length).fill('').map((v) => chars[Math.floor(Math.random() * chars.length)]).join('');
// generateString(10, '0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ')
const generateString = length => Array(length).fill('').map((v) => Math.random().toString(36).charAt(2)).join('');
const ext = fileName => fileName.split('.').pop();
const fileName = url => url.substring(url.lastIndexOf('/') + 1);
// fileName('http://domain.com/path/to/document.pdf') === 'document.pdf'
const lowercaseFirst = str => `${str.charAt(0).toLowerCase()}${str.slice(1)}`;
// lowercaseFirst('Hello World') === 'hello World'
const removeSpaces = str => str.replace(/\s/g, '');
// removeSpaces('hel lo wor ld') === 'helloworld'
const repeat = (str, numberOfTimes) => str.repeat(numberOfTimes);
// Or
const repeat = (str, numberOfTimes) => Array(numberOfTimes).join(str);
const nl2br = str => str.replace(new RegExp('\r?\n', 'g'), '<br>');
// In React
str.split('\n').map((item, index) => <React.Fragment key={index}>{item}<br /></React.Fragment>)
const reverse = str => str.split('').reverse().join('');
// Or
const reverse = str => [...str].reverse().join('');
// Or
const reverse = str => str.split('').reduce((rev, char)=> `${char}${rev}`, '');
// Or
const reverse = str => (str === '') ? '' : `${reverse(str.substr(1))}${str.charAt(0)}`;
// reverse('hello world') === 'dlrow olleh'
const uppercaseWords = str => str.split(' ').map(w => `${w.charAt(0).toUpperCase()}${w.slice(1)}`).join(' ');
// Or
const uppercaseWords = str => str.replace(/^(.)|\s+(.)/g, c => c.toUpperCase());
// uppercaseWords('hello world') === 'Hello World'